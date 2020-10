Crews work on a gas leak in the area of 12th Street and 7th Avenue in Moline on October 1, 2020 (photo: Zachary Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com).

Crews are working on a gas leak near 12th Street and 7th Avenue in Moline where a gas line was ruptured.

Parts of 12th Street and 7th Avenue are closed.

There’s a gas leak near 12th St and 7th Ave in Moline. Moline fire says a line has ruptured. They’re not sure who’s at fault. Parts of 7th Ave and 12th St are closed. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/l3lULIoWMO — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 1, 2020

