Crews work to put out fire at apartment building

The East Moline and Silvis Fire Departments responded to a fire at an apartment building just after 9 pm on Thursday night.

Officials tell Local 4 News the fire was in a stairwell and a hallway on the second floor of the building on the 1000 block of 15th Ave. in East Moline.

East Moline Police were first to arrive on scene and initial reports indicated that a person might have been trapped on the third floor. Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fire and determined that no one was trapped inside. About 6 people did have to evacuate the building, but Fire Chief Rob DeFrance tells Local 4 News that those residents will be allowed back inside to their apartments tonight.

Local 4 News was first on scene.