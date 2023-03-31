As of 8 p.m. Friday, nearly 4,000 MidAmerican customers were without power, with the majority out in the Iowa City area because of extensive damage to transmission structure, according to a news release.

Kimberly Cathelyn’s Ring video captured this video of a tornado in Geneseo that was part of the severe weather that left so many in the area without electricity.

While most customers in Iowa City and the Quad Cities will be restored by midnight, some customers will not be restored until Saturday morning between 6-9 a.m., the release says. A number of crews are focused on these areas of damage already, with additional crews enroute.

A high-wind advisory is in effect for these areas overnight, with the risk of 45-55mph wind gusts, which may cause additional damage and outages, the release says.

Here’s a look at the numbers at 8 p.m.: