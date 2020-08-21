Crime Scene Unit present in Davenport

Local 4 News was the first and only station on the scene of 13th Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport Thursday evening, where shots were fired, and a heavy police presence could be seen.

The call came in just after 9:45 p.m.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says a Crime Scene Unit was present, and the area was taped up.

He counted a total of seven shell casings.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hit.

More information will be provided when available.

