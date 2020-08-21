Crime Scene Unit present in Davenport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local 4 News was the first and only station on the scene of 13th Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport Thursday evening, where shots were fired, and a heavy police presence could be seen.

The call came in just after 9:45 p.m.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says a Crime Scene Unit was present, and the area was taped up.

He counted a total of seven shell casings.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hit.

More information will be provided when available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss