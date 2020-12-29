Crime Seen: A Local 4 News look back at crime in 2020 Part 1

Local 4 News is committed to covering the most local news and the most breaking news around the Quad Cities. In the year of the pandemic, the Quad Cities saw crime rates rise rapidly. We take you back to the beginning of 2020 to highlight crime in our community in part one of a four-part series.

2020 was a year like no other for the whole country, and that was no different for the Quad Cities. Gunfire and police chases involving stolen cars dominated headlines all year long in the QC. Gunfire, says Major Jeff Bladel with Davenport Police Department, is a top department priority.

“Firearms is our priority as an agency and as a community,” Bladel said. “One (shooting) is too many, so anything that we can do, and every bit of resources that we can put into shots fired, we’re going to do it.”

In early January, police say a group of people robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint on West 16th Street in Davenport. They sped off, leading police on a chase. They caught two suspects quickly and Local 4 obtained exclusive video of police finding the third suspect hiding underneath a car.

We move on next to NorthPark Mall, where bullets flew fly multiple times this year. In the first incident on Jan. 23, gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot. Here’s what Local 4 heard on the dispatch call:

“A shooting happened outside the south door, the white vehicle is apparently our shooting vehicle, which left eastbound through the mall (parking lot).”

The suspects got away, but later that day Davenport Police found the car at a nearby apartment complex. One man working nearby saw it all happen

“I was sitting at my desk about 10:45 and I looked up and I saw flashing lights of the police cars … There was a white car sitting there and I think there was four girls in the car. And the officer had his door out, standing behind it, making them stay in the car.”

Fortunately no one was hurt that time.

At the end of January, a 46-year-ld man was murdered after being stabbed inside the Relax Inn on Brady Street. Two days later, police made an arrest.

By March, the Coronavirus was beginning to spread rapidly. On March 11, it was officially declared a pandemic. That night, criminal activity continued as the Davenport Police Department had its hands full when a man was shot in the face at Bridge Avenue and Dover Court.

This would be only the beginning of a wild spring for police. Tomorrow, on Local 4 News at 6, we take a closer look at the crimes that dominated headlines through June.