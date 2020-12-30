Crime Seen: A Local 4 News look back at crime in 2020 Part 2

As the area was moving through uncharted territory during the Spring months with COVID-19 spreading, crime would continue to rise.

Bettendorf wouldn’t see the amount of crime that other cities did, but in late April shots were fired into a group of people when a car drove by on Magnolia Drive.

“We know that certain things will traumatize other individuals and I guess it’s our job to try to keep what we have as safe as possible.”

The next night in Davenport, police responded to a shots fired call that resulted in a high speed pursuit. Local Four has exclusive video of officers on top of the car after it knocked out a traffic light at the Five Points Intersection.

On April 25th Rock Island police to a complaint of a domestic disturbance in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue. Police say as they attempted to make contact with those inside, a man armed with a gun went out a window.

There was a confrontation and police fired their weapons, resulting in the death of 37 year old Kelvin Shaw. After reviewing the incident, the State’s Attorney’s Office determined both officers were justified in their use of lethal force.

Four days later on the other side of the river gunfire would erupt all over Davenport. The first call would occur just after 10 am in the pouring rain.

“I was in my house in my living room and I heard about 10 shots and I just though they were like fire crackers. There were about 10 in a row and I came out the back door, but by that time they had stopped.”

That would just be the beginning of a long 14 hour span for Davenport police as they would respond to four more incidents of shots fired before the end of the night which was frightening for neighbors.

“I was sitting on my patio talking with my brother. A group of kids came down the sidewalk. Teenage kids and all of a sudden one pulled out a pistol and shot in that direction. Unloaded probably six or eight shots.”

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski later addressed the violence.

“It’s still a concern of ours and certainly when we have a spike like we did this past week where we have five incidents in one day.”

In late June, the District of Rock Island would reopen after mitigations were lifted, allowing people back in the bars, but that weekend chaos would ensue after a Adrian Neely, a wanted felon by the U.S Marshall Service made his way downtown. After stopping him in a parking lot outside of Daiquiri Factory, Neely rammed his car into multiple squads and almost running over multiple people.

Local Four News spoke exclusively with the man who recorded the incident and he was almost run over.

“I see the cops start walking up to the door of the car you know thinking it’s a little strange and then all of a sudden the car just puts it in reverse. About hits me and runs into the car and then I thought you know the car was done for because he hit it pretty hard.”

Tomorrow we will look at the Quad City crimes that dominated headlines through the summer and into the fall.