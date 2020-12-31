Crime Seen: A Local 4 News look back at crime in 2020 Part 3

The summer months would be spent trying to solve one of the biggest mysteries in the area. On July 10th, the Quad Cities would be severely shaken up as 10 year old Davenport girl, Breasia Terrell went missing. This sent shockwaves throughout the area as the search to bring her home intensified.

“I still feel that she’s located in someone’s house.” Said Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother. “I do know that much, and if she is anywhere out in the woods or anything, that’s because they had to let her go because the tension is getting a little but hot out there for them, because she is everywhere, and it’s going to be that way until she comes home.”

Davenport Police would expand the search for Breasia all the way to Clinton County, and with the majority of the department handling that case, another violent shooting would happen; this time inside NorthPark Mall. Two people suffered gunshot wounds.

One mother was inside the mall eating ice cream with her three young kids when the bullets rang out.

“We happened to look over and we hear a noise and we see a gun and a guy got shot and then he took off running and it was pretty scary.”

On August 1st a funeral was held for eight year old Jermier Shorter after losing his battle with cancer, but at the visitation someone drove up and gunned down Shorter’s dad, Jeremy.

” You don’t normally hear stuff like this. His dad went to his funeral.” Said Jermier’s mother. “He was only trying to protect his kids, and he lost his life. None of that should go down while his kids are around, like all his kids were outside, it was nothing but kids.”

With the District of Rock Island still recovering from a felon ramming into squad cars, the District would be rocked again by violence at the end of August. Bullets flew into a sea of people, killing one and injuring five more. Darien Ramsdale was shot in the neck and the road to recovery for Ramsdale continues.

“He got pnemonia and then a little later he got MRSA so all the surgeries we had planned were put off. Then he got Covid so nobody could visit him for two weeks.”

Ramsdale is hoping to start rehab soon. Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen addressed the violence and he had a simple message for the gunman.

“We’re coming. It’s their choice on how they want this to end. I’m asking and appealing to them that they make this easy on themselves and their family.”

Two days after the shooting Dewaun Berry was arrested and charged with first degree murder in relation to the shooting.

On September 3rd, a Bettendorf neighborhood on 16th 1/2 Street would become shaken when police responded to a report of a man holding a knife to a four year old girl’s throat at an in home daycare. An officer discharged his weapon, killing the man.

Officials with Scott County deemed the discharge of the firearm to be justified, but neighbors were confused over the incident.

“There’s a lot of questions we got, me and my wife. I got two kids who live over there with us so yeah there are a lot of unanswered questions.”

Heading to the final months of the year, Local 4 will dig into one of the most tragic days ever in the Quad Cities.