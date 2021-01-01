Crime Seen: A Local 4 News look back at crime in 2020 Part 4

Despite temperatures falling drastically, crime didn’t dwindle in the final months of 2020.

In early October during a high-school football game at Brady Street Stadium, gunfire erupted just a block away at Brady Mart. Davenport police were searching for shells when Local 4 News arrived at the scene. Then, a gunshot victim appeared and asked Local 4 Photographer Mike Colon for help.

“I got here and I was across the street from officers here in this parking lot, checking out a car when I started to hear a person down 32nd there say that he had been shot, he needed help.,” Colon said. “I come around the car and there’s a young man walking along.”

“He was holding his leg where he had been hit and he said he couldn’t feel his leg,” Colon said. “We tried to get him to stop and sit down so we could get him some help.”

The injured man was taken from the scene in an ambulance after Colon assisted.

Things turned incredibly tragic in Davenport on Oct. 25. It started with 19-year-old Lavonta Baker being shot and killed while sitting in his car at 11:30 in the morning.

“I heard like three big bangs, but somebody told me there was at least five,” said one neighbor. “That’s all I heard. I thought it was between our house and I went to see what was going on and couldn’t find nothing so I came back in and heard all the sirens.”

Later that afternoon, a St. Ambrose student had his car stolen at gunpoint. That resulted in a police chase that ended on West 1st Street near Howell. Suspects ran from the scene and were eventually caught in a neighbor’s backyard.

“I came out right when he was running here, and he jumped over the fence, and I actually saw one of the police officers instead of just like, jumping over the fence, he kind of dived without any regard for his own safety on top of the suspect,” a witness told Local 4 News. “So he wasn’t able to get up and keep running towards the alley there.”

At 7:30 that night, gunfire erupted at Chuck E Cheese as a young child was celebrating a birthday. Eloise Chairs, a mother of five, was killed. leaving her husband at a loss for words.

“I’m not going to even lie. I didn’t believe it at first,” said Perry Hudson, Chairs’ husband. “I just looked at it and was like, ‘You got to be kidding me.’ I didn’t believe it until her mom called me.”

That left everyone in the Quad Cities asking one question: “Who goes to Chuck E Cheese and doesn’t come home?”

Police arrested Treshonda Pollion, who is now charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Scott County Jail.

On Dec. 1, bullets flew in Davenport, Moline, and also in Rock Island, where a man was shot and killed while walking into Riverside Liquor during the middle of the day.

A few days later, Rock Island police were in pursuit of a stolen car carrying six juveniles. It crashed and totaled two other cars. One of the car owners couldn’t believe what she saw.

A week later, Rock Island police responded to a crash in the 4200 block of 6th Street. In a car, they found a fatally wounded gunshot victim, identified as 16-tear-old Dylan McCalester, of Sherrard.