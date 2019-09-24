Crime Stoppers of the QC’s Jon Leach named P3 Coordinator of the Year

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities Police Coordinator Jon Leach was presented with the 2019 Marty Mamuyac Memorial P3 Coordinator of the Year award at the Crime Stoppers USA Conference on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.

The award was presented by Anderson Software, the developers of the P3 Tips and P3 Campus apps and tip management software.

Owner and founder Kevin Anderson presented Leach the award in front of the assembly of many of the 310 conference attendees from across the United States, Canada, Guam and the Marieta Islands.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities Board of Directors Vice President Mark Carlson and President Retired Judge John Bell was also in attendance for the presentation.

“The award is well‐deserved and that conference attendees are seeking Jon’s input based upon his ideas and commitment to the Crime Stoppers program,” Bell said.

“This is only our second year promoting this coveted award,” Anderson Software Vice President of Business Development Todd Wagner said. “All Crime Stoppers programs in the U.S. were invited to submit nominations. Of all the nominations received, Jon was selected unanimously from a long list of highly acclaimed nominations. His ability to accomplish so much – in so little time – was worthy of high praise. We hope that more coordinators are inspired to broaden the reach of Crime Stoppers.”

Detective Leach is a 15‐year veteran of the Moline Police Department. He was appointed Coordinator of Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities in August 2017.

Some of Leach’s accomplishments since that time include the implementation of the P3 tips software. This software is used by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to manage the more than 125 tips they receive each month. The software includes a free downloadable app for citizens to use.

Leach also made it possible for all school districts in Scott County Iowa and Rock Island County Illinois to utilize P3 Campus (the school version of the P3 tips software) with no cost to the school districts.

Leach has formed a rapport with our local TV, radio and print media. Through his efforts and the help of the media, our public awareness in the community has greatly increased. As a result, the number of tips received and felony cases solved more than doubled in 2018 from the previous year. And the rewards paid to tipsters whose information led to felony arrests quadrupled. After 36 years of Crime Stoppers’ maximum reward being $1,000, Leach, with the agreement of the Board of Directors, raised the maximum reward to $2,500. That amount has been paid out several times.

Leach, with the approval of the Crime Stoppers Board, implemented an officer trading card program with Moline Police and East Moline Police. The Crime Stoppers logo and P3 information is on each card. Officers pass out cards as they interact with youth in the community.

With the assistance of the Board and volunteers, Jon has raised money for the Crime Stoppers reward fund with various fund raising events such as a Golf Outing, Crime Stoppers 5K and Paul McCartney ticket raffle.

In a news release, Crimestoppers said, “Leach would say to all this, ‘It takes a team’ for Crime Stoppers to be successful. And it does! It takes the media, it takes the public, it takes law enforcement, and it takes a supportive and active Board of Directors. But without Jon’s dedication and enthusiasm, without his tireless work, great ideas, and most of all, his leadership, none of this would have been possible. The Board of Directors of Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wishes to congratulation Detective Leach on his award and for a job well done.”