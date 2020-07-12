Crime Stoppers offer reward for information locating Breasia Terrell

1  of  5
Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing by the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $3,500 reward for information that assists in finding 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or information that will lead to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Breasia is 4-foot-5 and weighs 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport in the early hours of Friday, July 10 wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

Please contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 328-6749, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500, or use the mobile app “P3 Tips” with information on Breasia Terrell.

