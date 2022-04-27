Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities on Wednesday announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Edgar Alonzo-Rosales.

On April 24, 2022, Alonzo-Rosales shot a 22-year-old man in the leg while in the downtown area of Moline. The Crime Stoppers Board of Directors has approved the payment of a $1,000 cash reward for the information that leads to his arrest.

Alonzo-Rosales, 23, of Moline, is a male Hispanic, 5-feet-5, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information that leads to his arrest, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, submit an anonymous tip online, or use the smart phone app called P3 Tips.