Crime Stoppers offers $10,000 reward for information in 2018 shooting death

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest of those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr.

Harrell Jr. was shot and killed shortly after 10 a.m. in downtown Moline on Oct. 31, 2018.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact Moline Police at 309-524-2140, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”

The fatal shooting

Police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 2100 block of River Drive. Additional shots were reported near 19th Street, where the vehicle Harrell Jr. was driving was found near the intersection of 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

Corey Harrell, Jr.

Police seek information on three persons of interest:

Alonzo R. Cole, 23, formerly of Rock Island

Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, formerly of East Moline

Preston R. Orr, 25, of Rock Island.

From left are Cole, Elijah-Hughes and Orr.

Cole and Hughes were arrested in May 2020 on unrelated weapons and drug charges by Moline Police. Cole is in federal custody in Indiana and was sentenced in 2021 to serve a 6-year sentence on possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. Elijah-Hughes is in federal custody for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and awaits sentencing.

Tips and leads on this case have led investigators with the Moline Police Department to believe that Cole, Elijah-Hughes and Orr are persons of interest to the homicide, police say. Police also seek information about a black SUV believed to be involved in the shooting.

No charges have been filed in this case. Police seek information about the homicide, specifically with relation to Cole, Elijah-Hughes or Orr and their activities around Oct. 31, 2018, including whereabouts, vehicles or associates.