Crime Stoppers raising money to help keep kids safe

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is raising money to help keep kids safe with its 5K run this weekend.

The money will be used to pay for the P-3 campus app. It’s a free and anonymous way to report criminal or suspicious activity at schools.

It costs about $13,000 to keep the app going.

Officers hope that will convince people to sign up for the run.

“They know the kids at the school. They know the environment,” Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator Detective Jon Leach said. “They know what’s going on, so it’s immediate to them – there’s no lags. So school-safety issues, weapons-in-the-school violence, they know about it immediately.”

The 5k race will start at 5:00 p.m. at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

.