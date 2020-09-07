Criminal caught on surveillance breaking into Sweet Delite

Sweet Delite in Davenport has been dealing with their fair share of break ins this year as they were broken into for the fourth time. At each burglary there was damage done to the building and owner Alan Goacher is fed up.

“It’s been pretty frustrating because it’s like the third or fourth time this year that somebody has tried to break in and get stuff. He actually didn’t get all the way inside, just his arms and stuff got through the little window.”

Local Four obtained video of the man trying to break in. He takes out the window and then reaches his arm inside and grabs the cash register looking for money, but there wasn’t any. He says that people breaking into the business is something new that he has faced this year.

“We’ve never had any problems in all the time that we’ve been open. This is the first year that we’ve had any problems of this kind.”

Fortunately this time the man wasn’t able to make his way into the store.

“He didn’t do too much damage, but we gotta get another window put in this year.”

Two months ago a man broke into Sweet Delite after setting the building on fire. He crawled through the window and made his way inside, but once the security system came on he bolted out the side door.

“We just got the last window from the last burglary all fixed and going good and come this month we got another one trying to break in.”

Because of the break ins, Sweet Delite has installed state of the art security.

“We updated all of our security stuff and got new cameara’s and everything after the first one and made sure everything is working good and everything.”