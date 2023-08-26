According to a post on its Facebook page, the Humane Society of Scott County is once again at crisis capacity.

“We just did a waived fee event, and we were able to make some space, but all that space is full again. We just had a surge of dogs come in that forced us to put dogs in crates again because all of our kennels are FULL,” the post says.

To make more space, adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats are waived through Aug. 31.

To see all adoptable pets, visit here.

Can’t adopt? You can still help by volunteering, fostering, and donating. A donation of $25 vaccinates a dog in the facility’s care when they come in. Visit here for more information.

Adoption hours: Noon-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Tuesday and Thursday.