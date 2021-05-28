Cristhian Rivera found guilty in murder of Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been found guilty for first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The jury returned their verdict around 1:15 p.m. on Friday and it was announced at 1:45 p.m.

Rivera will be held on no bond and sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on July 15 in Montezuma, Iowa.

We will have full coverage of the verdict and trial on Local 4 News at 4.