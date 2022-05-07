The Kwik Star Criterium is now part of the Illinois Cup series, according to a news release.

For more than 10 years, the Illinois Cup has showcased the best races in Illinois and surrounding areas. This year’s six-race series runs from April through July with races in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, the release says.

Riders win points by competing in each race with winners crowned as the best overall cyclist. “The level of racing at the Kwik Star Criterium is always top notch, and we are excited to have this event as part of the 2022 Illinois Cup,” said Chad Briggs, Iowa Cup Race director.

“We are honored to be the first Iowa-based race to be chosen by the Illinois Cup race series. We can’t

wait to host these incredibly competitive racers on Memorial Day,” said Tom Schuler, Kwik Star Criterium

Race director.

The Kwik Star Criterium started as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then, it has joined with other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

For more information, contact John Harrington, Quad Cities Bicycle Club, jwhjkh@gmail.com or Chad Briggs, Illinois Cycling Association, at chad.briggs@judsonu.edu.