The first Running Wild Mile will join the lineup of the Kwik Star Criterium, at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day in the Village of East Davenport.

Runners will compete for $600 in cash prizes, according to a Friday release from the 56th-annual Criterium. There will be men’s and women’s divisions with 1st prize ($150), 2nd ($100) and 3rd ($50) in both divisions, said John Harrington of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.

“We have some extra time in the schedule and thought the area’s well known and very talented running community should be given a shot on the course,” he said.

Ryan Van Buer, Running Wild owner and event sponsor/director said, “We are thrilled that the Kwik Star Criterium is offering a chance for the local running community to share in the crowd and excitement of their classic event and honored to have been invited to be a part of it.”

The Kwik Star Criterium consists of 12 races between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in the Village of East Davenport.

The Kwik Star Criterium started as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then, it has joined with other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

The Criterium, each year on Memorial Day (in the Village of East Davenport since 2014), provides a challenging and exciting course in the Village, and this marks the 56th running of the bicycle race.

The day starts at 9 a.m. with juniors’ races (ages 9-14), and includes 12 total races with cyclists from across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The Kwik Star Criterium is the third bike race in the Memorial Day Weekend series, after Saturday’s Snake Alley Criterium in Burlington and Sunday’s Melon City Criterium in Muscatine.

On Memorial Day, the Village bars and restaurants are opening up shop to all spectators and racers for food and refreshments, with many providing outdoor viewing areas and beer gardens.

There will be a kids’ play area, including a bouncy house, sponsored by the Village Business Association. For more information, visit the Kwik Star Criterium website HERE.