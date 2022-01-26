Critical blood shortage affecting QC, nationwide medical emergencies

The Quad Cities and the nation are dealing with a critical blood shortage, possibly the lowest supply in a decade, endangering the ability of many hospitals to provide patient care.

The nationwide emergency has already had extreme consequences for one hospital in California; it closed its trauma center for 2 hours because it ran out of blood for patients, the first time this has happened in more than 30 years.

An Illinois woman is pleading for anyone who can, to donate. Kristin Mill had a kidney transplant in 2008, which has led to low hemoglobin, and the only remedy is blood transfusions. Mill needs 3 blood transfusions a week at times.

Currently, ImpactLife in the QCA has about a one- to two-day supply of blood on the shelves. Click here to set up a time to donate.