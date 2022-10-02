About 125 walkers of all ages took a stroll across the new I-74 bridge on Sunday, October 2 for a worthy cause. They were raising funds as part of the 51st annual CROP Walk. According to coordinator Rick Martin, they’ve raised $485,000 over the past 11 years and 25% of that amount goes to support local hunger programs. The rest goes to Church World Service’s global mission to bring just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.

Walkers ranged from toddlers to in their 80s and this year’s fundraising goal was $30,000. Live music at registration kept walkers’ spirits high and festive. The cool temperatures and sunny skies helped ensure a good turnout of walkers, meaning more raised funds, something Martin didn’t miss. “Thank Andy McCray for me.”

For information on next year’s CROP Walk, visit their Facebook page.