The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead commemorating the “Crossover at Kinnick” women’s basketball game that is set to take place Sunday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, a news release says.

The bobblehead features University of Iowa mascot Herky the Hawk holding a “Crossover at Kinnick” basketball while standing on a basketball court inside a replica of Kinnick Stadium. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of the University of Iowa.

Iowa will look to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul at Kinnick Stadium on Sunday. The women’s basketball attendance record of 29,619 was set in the 2002 National Championship game between Connecticut and Oklahoma in San Antonio’s Alamodome, and over 47,000 tickets have already been presold for Sunday’s game.

Holding a basketball with the “Crossover at Kinnick” logo and standing on a basketball court inside a replica of Kinnick Stadium, the Herky the Hawk bobblehead is wearing his white Iowa Hawkeyes basketball jersey. The stadium base reads IOWA HAWKEYES across the front along with the “Crossover at Kinnick” logo on the sides. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 2,023 and they are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in January, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

With more than 47,000 tickets sold 10 days prior to the big event, the “Crossover at Kinnick” featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes, last year’s national runner-up, and DePaul is certain to shatter the all-time women’s basketball attendance record.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our women’s basketball program and the sport,” 24th-year Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I look forward to seeing all of our closest friends inside Kinnick Stadium for a historic day.” All proceeds from “Crossover at Kinnick” game will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Excitement is high for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season in Iowa City after the Hawkeyes went on a memorable and historic run last season. Three starters, including All-American point guard and reigning National Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, return from a team that went 31-7 and finished as the national runner-up. In August, the program announced that season tickets were already sold out. The state of Iowa has a long history of supporting girls and women’s basketball. The Hawkeyes were second nationally in attendance last season with an average of 11,143 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

In addition to appearing in the title game of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history where they lost to LSU, 102-85, the Hawkeyes finished as the runner-up in the Big Ten Conference behind Indiana with a 15-3 record and won the Big Ten Conference Tournament title for the second consecutive season. Earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Hawkeyes recorded victories over Southeastern Louisiana, Georgia, Colorado, and Louisville to advance to their first Final Four since 1993. In the national semifinals, Iowa knocked off defending champion, previously undefeated and top-seeded South Carolina, 77-73, before a sellout crowd of 19,288 at American Airlines Center in Dallas in one of the most anticipated matchups in women’s Final Four history.

“We are excited to release this very special bobblehead in celebration of the Iowa women’s basketball team’s ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ event,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “After the excitement created by the Hawkeyes last season and the anticipation for another memory-making season, this bobblehead will be a must-have for fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes and especially for those that will attend this historic event!”

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit online.