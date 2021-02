There’s a growing effort to make wildlife areas around the Quad Cities even more attractive for families.

During the pandemic, hunting and fishing licenses in Iowa have seen big increases.

That’s why the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has brought down a team this week to provide care to the Crow Creek Wildlife Area.

The DNR invites volunteers Feb. 20 to help improve the fish habitat for local anglers. You can find that information at their website: https://www.iowadnr.gov/