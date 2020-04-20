Crow Valley Golf Club provides carry out meals and maintains social distancing on the course

Golf courses in Iowa have remained open throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic. Despite that, numerous precautions have to be maintained to ensure player safety. Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport is no different there. General Manager, Three Carpenter says they have established numerous guidelines and has made sure that golfers are touching as few items as possible.

“We’ve put in a number of different rules, we’ve closed the clubhouse, we’ve closed the golf shop, we’re sanitizing golf carts and doing everything we can to keep both staff and the members safe.”

Carptenter says that everyone is doing a great job of maintaining the new guidelines on the courses. With members still coming out Crow Valley has started offering carry out meals for lunch and dinner. Providing the carry out meals has been an added bonus because it has kept employees working.

“We have the ability to keep a lot of the kitchen staff and a few of the front of the house folks working through this process.” Said Carpenter. “You know it’s obviously a tough time for everyone, but we’re getting quite a bit of our membership that will come out and do lunch and evening carry out so its kept us pretty busy.”

Keeping employees working during the Pandemic has been tough for businesses, but Crow Valley is finding ways to keep them busy. One of the most important guidelines for the golf course with staying open was finding a way to maintain social distancing.

“We went and spent a lot of time talking about what that could look like and we’ve made sure that people, unless they’re in the same household are riding in a separate cart or are spending time away from each other, but are still able to participate in the same group, just keeping that social distance.” Carpenter said. “Our members have really responded incredibly well.”