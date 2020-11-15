Crowd gathers to honor Korean War vet with flag-raising at his home

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson was among those on hand for a flag raising in honor of 92 year old Korean War Veteran J.P Whitaker.

Whitaker’s home was undergoing some remodeling the past couple of months. Now that it is finished, he was welcomed home. The finishing touch to the house was a brand new flag pole in the front yard.

Raised were an American Flag and a 3rd Infantry Division Flag. Also Whitaker was presented with an American Flag that was flown in his honor over the Rock Island Arsenal.

The continuing drizzle didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those gathered. “I’m sure the weather was absolutely perfect when you were fighting in Korea, sir!” Lieutenant General Thomas James joked.

James himself was stationed in South Korea, just outside of Seoul. “That nation is so appreciative of what you did, sir,” he said.

The Korean War began June 25, 1950, with the North Korean army’s invasion of South Korea. In honor of the millions of Americans who served in the three-year conflict, the Korean War Veterans Memorial was dedicated in 1995 in Washington, D.C.