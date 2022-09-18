Residents lined the streets of East Moline as the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #5285 hold their 13th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade & Fiesta today, September 18.

The parade started at noon on Third Street before moving to 10th Street and continuing to 13th Avenue.













All photos courtesy Eric Olsen

The fiesta runs from 2-9:30 p.m. at Runner’s Park, located on 13th Avenue in East Moline. Food, music and other entertainment will be on hand to keep the mood upbeat as the week ends.

The parade and fiesta are part of the kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15-October 15.