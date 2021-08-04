Crundwell released early from federal prison on Wednesday

FILE – This Oct. 22, 2012 file photo shows former Dixon, Ill., comptroller Rita Crundwell in a courtroom in Dixon, Ill. (Alex T. Paschal/Sauk Valley Media via AP, File)

The City of Dixon has confirmed that Rita Crundwell was released Wednesday from the Federal Corrections Institution in Pekin, Ill.

On Feb. 14, 2013, a federal judge sentenced Crundwell to 19 years and seven months in federal prison. Crundwell was to serve 85% of the sentence. According to the Federal Bureau of Prison website, Crundwell was due to be released Oct. 20, 2029, says a news release from the City of Dixon.

Over the past week, there have been rumors surrounding the possibility of Crundwell’s release, the city release says. Earlier Wednesday evening, “credible information was received” and City Manager Danny Langloss contacted the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin and confirmed Crundwell had been released.

The prison official who provided the information did not know the reason for Crundwell’s early release.

On April 22, 2020, Crundwell petitioned a federal judge for early release based on her “deteriorating health condition” and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 10, 2020, on behalf of the Dixon City Council, City Manager Danny Langloss issued a letter to the Pekin Correctional Institution Warden strongly opposing early release of Crundwell. Crundwell ultimately withdrew her request for release at that time, the city release says.

Mayor Liandro Arellano expressed his frustration that the City of Dixon received no official notification. “It is incredibly frustrating that Dixon was given no victim notification of Rita Crundwell’s release,” Arellano said. “Dixonites are still dealing with the social and financial aftermath of the damage she did, and our community deserved notice of and reasoning for this decision.”

The City of Dixon will provide more information as it becomes available, the city’s news release says.

The former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the city used stolen money to fund her nationally renowned horse-breeding operation and luxurious tastes.