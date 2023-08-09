A local business is working to bring diversity and equity to the QCA through the arts.

The Quad Cities Cultural Trust is accepting applications for the Adler Theatre Fund Grant, which will be separate from traditional Quad Cities Cultural Trust investments. Representatives say their mission is to support diverse programming at the Adler.

This annual grant gives performers the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents right on center stage. Representatives say a successful application will display a well-organized proposal that includes financial sustainability, collaboration and cultural vitality for a performance or series of performances at the Adler Theatre.

Applicants have until 5:00 p.m. on August 24 to apply here.