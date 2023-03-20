The Muscatine Department of Public Works is closing Washington Street at the River Road intersection March 21-24 to replace a culvert, weather permitting. According to a press release, the department received a drainage complaint from residents near the intersection. An investigation revealed that the culvert under Washington Street had collapsed. The road closure is necessary to remove and replace the culvert. Because Washington is an asphalt street, the patch will be temporarily backfilled with asphalt millings and the street reopened to traffic. Once the hot-mix asphalt plants are open, a permanent patch will be installed to replace the temporary patch.

Access to homes on Washington Street from Highway 22 to River Road will be maintained, but through traffic will not be available during the repair work. Access to River Road will be from the Highway 22 intersection, with River Road reduced to one lane near the work area.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly, observe changing conditions and obey all traffic control devices during the construction.