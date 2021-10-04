Cup of coffee with a cop

The Rock Island Police Department invites you to have coffee with a cop!

October 6 is Coffee with a Cop day, and you can enjoy a “cup of joe” with a Rock Island police officer Wednesday from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2930 18th Avenue in Rock Island.

National Coffee with a Cop day was crated in 2016 as part of National Community Policing Week. It is dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.

“Coffee with a Cop is community policing at its core,” said Ronald L. Davis, former office director of Community Oriented Policing Services of the Department of Justice. “The simple act of having a cup of coffee with community members can be the first step in increasing trust and cooperation between the police and the people they serve.”

Coffee with a Cop events are being held nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.