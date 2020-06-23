‘Cups for kids’ Annual Whitey’s Fundraiser Raises Money for Kids in the Quad Cities

If you’re looking for a good excuse to eat ice cream today is the day. Not only because it’s summer, but for great cause, as well.

Whitey’s ice cream and Bethany for Children and Families is partnering for it’s annual cones for kids events.



Whitey’s is donating half of its cone and dip sales sold today to benefit the programs and services of Bethany for Children and Families.



All whitey’s locations are participating in the fundraiser which will help further Bethany’s mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities.



Of course with the pandemic there are a few changes.

Annika Tunberg, Vice President of Whiteys says, ” We know the name is cones for kids, but we’re not handing out cones right now just due safety and sanitation reasons, and so it’s cups for kids this year. So it’s for any dips in cups or waffle bowls.”

“For a while we wondered is it on, but we’re grateful for Whitey’s to carry on despite a few changes this year,” says Jim Sanderlin, Bethany for Children and Families Director of Communications.

All Whitey’s locations are operating by drive thru only.