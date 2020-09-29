Curbing COVID-19: Augustana College administers hundreds of saliva tests for students, athletes and faculty

Curbing COVID-19 on college campuses.

Some in the Quad Cities area are trying to be proactive during the pandemic.

Augustana College works with Genesis to monitor the cases of COVID-19 on campus.

Part of the campus population take a saliva test every Tuesday, that happens in the Pepsico Recreation Center.



It’s to allow enough time for test results to be returned, and to gather data from the schools contact tracing team.

“We’re testing a combination of athletes, faculty, and regular students all together. We’re trying to test about 300 per week,” says Dave Wrath, Augustana College Associate Athletic Director.

Wrath has been helping out with the testing. He says students are sent an email alerting them they have been chosen to be tested.

They then arrive to the Pepsico Center where they sign in, and take a saliva test.

“We try to test one per minute, and it’s worked out pretty well. Our partners at Genesis have been great. So far our testing has been great. We’ve run 1,168 tests as of yesterday, so that doesn’t include today, and we’ve had 5 positive tests. So we’re real proud of that,” says Wrath.

So far there are 19 total confirmed cases at the college. School officials there say they will continue doing all they can to make sure those numbers don’t increase.

Wrath says, “We started two weeks later than a lot of schools. I think we were able to see where some people have tailed off a little bit. I think we were able to reinforce, and use other people’s mistakes. I think that has been great.”

Students can get results back in 48-72 hours.

