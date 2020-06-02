Curbside voting available in Scott County

For those in Scott County that have concerns about voting in person due to the coronavirus pandemic but still want to participate in the primary, there is an alternative way to vote.

Curbside voting is available at all the Scott County polling places, according to Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz.

In order to vote via curbside, voters must alert election officials at their polling place or call the Auditor’s Office at (563) 326-8631.

“Curbside voting is available in all elections upon request,” Moritz said. “However, voters must alert the election officials when they arrive at their polling place that some in need is waiting at the curbside for voting assistance. Alternatively Voters can call our office and we will call the election officials to alert them that a voter is in need of curbside assistance.”

Scott County also consolidated polling places for the primary to help limit public exposure to COVID-19. To get specific information about the new polling places, visit the Scott County Auditor’s webpage.