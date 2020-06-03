Curfew extended in Moline after ‘no issues to report’ overnight

Civil disturbances that took place in Davenport on Sunday and Monday led city officials in the entire Quad Cities region to issue a curfew 9 p.m. Monday evening through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As of midnight Tuesday, the Moline Police Department tweeted there were “no issues to report” and that they would continue watching over the city.

An executive order signed by Mayor Stephanie Acri was issued Tuesday, reimposing the curfew to begin 9 p.m. Tuesday evening until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the order, “All persons must be indoors during the curfew hours with the exception of city and government officials, city and government employees (police, fire, public works), military personnel, medical personnel and credentialed members of the news media.”

Travel to and from work during curfew hours is permitted, and all persons not indoors during the curfew hours should be prepared to show valid identification.

The order says all violations “shall be subject to the fines, penalties and provisions set forth under the Municipal Code and all applicable penalties provided for by law.”

