Curfew in place in Rock Island and Davenport for Saturday night/Sunday morning

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson announced at a press conference Saturday afternoon that each city is implementing a curfew for Saturday night and Sunday for parts of their cities in response to a deadly shooting that occurred in the District of Rock Island early Saturday.

The curfew in both cities begins at midnight Saturday night for the downtown areas of Rock Island and Davenport as well as the Village of East Davenport. All businesses in the affected areas must close at midnight. The curfew will end at Sunday at 6 a.m. in Rock Island and Sunday at 5 a.m. in Davenport.