Curry-Out celebrates ribbon-cutting in Rock Island

A restaurant in Rock Island held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Curry-Out opened earlier this year but just finished the renovations to its building.

The restaurant offers carry-out authentic Indian cuisine and the owner says he is grateful for the support he’s seen so far.

“This is great,” Jaspreet Arora said. “It’s very nice people here and they are appreciative of what we have done. It’s a very small operation, but like I said I come in and say thank you for being here. It’s just great.”

The owner says business is going well despite the pandemic.