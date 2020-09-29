Customers rally around local hot dog vendor during pandemic

Roy’s All Fed Up has been a fixture along Moline’s River Drive for 15 years, but the pandemic has kept his stand closed all spring and much of the summer. During the summer owner John “Roy” Rogers was wondering if he would be able to open at all this year.

“On the last day of July I called the health inspector and we worked everything out. The first day I was open I got overwhelmed. I ran out almost immediately.”

Roy’s All Fed Up opened back up on August 1st. He has been there every day since in good weather and right now business is booming.

“I’m probably doing 30 35% better since the pandemic than I have been.”

There has been one downside to being so busy and that has been running out of food, which has become a regular thing.

“I hate turning people away, but I can’t keep bringing an endless amount of hot dogs and sausages because I don’t have refrigeration down here so I like to keep everything safe.”

Fortunately the storms that hit in August didn’t impact his business much and luckily Rogers hot dog car escaped unscathed.

“I was very happy because I really thought it was gonna be in Hampton or something. I didn’t know.”