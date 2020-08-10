‘Cuts for Confidence’: Moline Barbershop gives free haircuts and backpacks to kids heading to school

A Barbershop in Moline is helping kids gear up to go back to school.

The New Style Barbershop is donating back-to-school supplies to children who need it the most this summer.

The owner of the shop Miguel Rosas, says the free haircuts could be a big help especially with so many people feeling financial strains due to the pandemic.

Rosas says he thought the act of kindness could be a big help for families.



“We thought it would be something to do for the kids to try to give back to the community. You know times are kind of hard with COVID going on and everything. So we figured this would be a good for everybody,” says Rosas.

Along with free haircuts kids also walked away with free backpacks.

“I have four children, three are boys so you can imagine paying for a haircut times three, times four,” says Susana Aguilar.

That’s why parent Aguilar, chose to come to the barbershop.

“It’s really beneficial for me and my family because it gives me that little discount and extra savings on money,” says Aguilar.

Rosas says it’s a way to give back, and give confidence to the students returning to class.

“They may not have a nice house to go to, or a nice pair of shoes. If they got a nice haircut that’s going to make them come into school with a nice smile on their face I’m hoping,” says Rosas.

The free haircuts wrapped up Monday afternoon.

Rosas tells us he is looking to hold another event this in the near future.