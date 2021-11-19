CVS, Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines to individuals 18 years and older

CVS and Hy-Vee announced Friday that free COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available to individuals 18 years and older this weekend.

CVS booster shots

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 20, nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“We remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose,” said the pharmacy in a news release. “We strongly encourage eligible individuals to schedule an appointment at a location convenient to them at CVS.com or through the CVS app.”

Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot appointment at a CVS Pharmacy here.

Hy-Vee booster shots

As of Friday, Nov. 19, individuals can get free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region at least two months after their first vaccine dose.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least two months after their first vaccine dose.

Booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose providing they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: at least six months after the second dose Janssen (J&J): at least two months after the second dose

Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different vaccine type for their booster. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine primary series (doses one and two) is authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older.

The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose. However, a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ONLY available for those individuals ages 18 and older and should be administered at least six months after the second dose.

Moderna

Currently, the Moderna vaccine primary series (doses one and two) is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after the first dose.

A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least six months after the second dose.

Janssen (J&J)

Currently, the Janssen (J&J) primary dose is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older.

A booster dose of the J&J vaccine should be administered at least two months after the primary dose.

Flu shots

Individuals ages 18 and older receiving a COVID-19 first, second, booster or third vaccine dose can receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team.

It is recommended but not required that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:

Insurance card (if they have insurance; if individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated)

Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)

Photo ID

COVID-19 vaccination record card

Masks are required.

Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot appointment at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy and find more information about COVID-19 vaccines here.