CVS will close stores in Moline and Davenport by the end of the year, according to Matt Blanchette, senior manager, retail communications, CVS Pharmacy,

In an email to Local 4 News, Blanchette explained the decision.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 2250 41st St. in Moline on Nov. 29, and at 1777 Division St. in Davenport, on Dec. 7,” Blanchette said.

All Moline prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 2617 18th Ave., Rock Island, and Davenport prescriptions to the CVS Pharmacy at 1655 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, “to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care,” he said.

CVS at Locust and Division in Davenport on October 23, 2023. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Patients can fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient, he said.

“All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company,” Blanchette said.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Blanchette said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

Aetna Better Health of Illinois Medicaid members can choose to fill their prescriptions at any nearby in-network pharmacy location convenient for them. Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 2617 18th Ave., Rock Island, until a selection is made, he said.

“We have six CVS Pharmacy locations remaining in the Quad Cities and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at these locations,” Blanchette said. “We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.”