It’s a big football weekend for college football fans in Iowa! Iowa State visits Kinnick Stadium to take on the Hawkeyes this Saturday.

It’s still a few days away but after an early look the forecast looks dry and mild. we’ll see increasing clouds during the game but rain chances hold off until later Saturday night or Sunday.

Overall, temps will be close to normal for early to mid September.

We’ll update the kickoff forecast throughout the week leading up to the big game!