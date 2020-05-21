Cyclist petition against permanently cutting access between Mississippi River Trail and Duck Creek Bike Path

Many of you, along with families, have enjoyed riding bikes more during the pandemic, but there’s a battle brewing involving Quad City bicyclists.

Riders are fighting a move by the Village of Riverdale to cut off their access from the Mississippi River Trail to the Duck Creek Bike Path.

For years, they’ve been able to get from one path to the other through the Haven’s Acre neighborhood on South Kensington Street.

After neighbors complained a fence is now going up to keep them out. Neighbors say it’s for their safety.

Now bicyclists say their safety is at risk, because they’re being forced off onto roads with busy traffic.

“We have numerous complaints from residents. We have concern and outrage from bikers who feel like they should have the right to keep things like they are,” says Riverdale’s Mayor Mike Bawden.

Bawden sayswhen the city’s spent $1.6 million on the bike trail, they chose not to spean an extra $25,000 on a fence blocking the entrance to the neighborhood.

“Now a good day this year we have seen traffic of about 500 to a thousand bikers and walkers and joggers on Kenisgnten street. We’re concerned about that situation both on a safety point,” says Bawden.

In an effort to keep cyclists as well as pedestrians on the trail Mayor Bawden says he has installed a temporary snow fence, but that plan failed when someone cut through it.

Bawden says, “It’s to be expected. People act negatively to change of any kind.”

Christina Anderson, an area cyclists says, “I am hard pressed to say any cyclists would even carry a knife.”

Anderson also signed a petition that’s circulating on Facebook with more than 2,000 signatures calling for the city to reconsider cutting access from the trail. She says the alternative of riding bikes down State Street can be dangerous.

“It’s not safe. It negates the fact that you have to cross the highway with a stop light that is 4 lanes of traffic again 45 to 50 mph,” says Anderson.

With hundreds of bikers riding down Kensington neighborhood, it makes some residents feel uncomfortable.

Kensington resident, Dallas Paustan says,”They think it’s a bike path, but it’s a street. We pay taxes. We pay insurance on our vehicles. Bicyclists don’t have no license nor do they have insurance.”

“There’s over 40 miles of bike trails in davenport and Bettendorf so there are plenty of places for people to ride,” says Mayor Bawden.

Bawden says the city is hoping to have the permanent fence installed by July.