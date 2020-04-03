Cylinder Works halts production after employee tests positive for COVID-19

John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline was informed of a confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, April 2nd, and took the decision to suspend production for the time being.

“Employees or contractors who may have had direct contact with the employee will be notified and put on the recommended 14-day self-quarantine,” the company said in a statement.

The facility is expected to begin operations next week.

John Deere also temporarily suspended production at Dubuque Works last week after an employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, another John Deere facility in East Moline, Harvester Works, confirmed that of its employee is under self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 but the facility remains in operation.