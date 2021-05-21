D. O. G. & Friends sets grand opening Saturday

D.O.G. & Friends LLC, 527 10th Ave. W., Milan, will have a grand opening 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The ribbon cutting/open house will include a ribbon cutting, food and drinks, a news release says.

D.O.G. & Friends is a cage-free, doggie day, overnight boarding and grooming facility. Dogs are kenneled only for lunch and if they show aggressive behavior, a release says.

Tonya Wolf and Ruth Allison originally had opened their new business March 1, 2019, in Moline. They opened at the new location April 1.

“Dogs are our passion. We wanted to provide a less stressful, home-like setting for the care of your pet,” Wolf said.

For more information, call 309-797-9141 or dogandfriends@yahoo.com