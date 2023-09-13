There won’t be any immediate change to the immigration policy DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

DACA will stay in place, despite a federal judge in Texas ruling it illegal. DACA prevents hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. The ruling means the program remains for children already here, but it prevents the government from approving any new applications.

An appeal to the Supreme Court is expected, which would be the third time the program would go before the high court if it happens.

There’s a lot of talk about the economic impact migrants have. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants to be able to sponsor work permits for migrants. A study conducted by Illinois State University shows the impact they have on McLean County specifically.

As Ben Fries reports, the study found migrants make a significant contribution.