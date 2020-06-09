DACA recipients from the Quad Cities wait to hear on future of the program from the Supreme Court

A decision on the future of DACA is expected from the Supreme Court by the end of the month.



The program has helped thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the United State illegally, including some in the Quad Cities.



The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals gives young undocumented immigrants protection from being deported and the ability to get a work permit.



The program started in 2012 during the Obama Administration, but the Trump Administration decided to cancel the program in 2017.



Now the Supreme Court is weighing in.



Elizabeth Agapito was brought to the United States when she was 3-months old.



“I was born in Tijuana Baja California my family and I moved to San Diego for a little bit and then transferred Columbus Junction where my grandfather resided at the moment,” said Agapito.



She was 16 years old when DACA came into place. Since then she graduated from high school and is currently majoring in Psychology at Muscatine Community College.

“I was really excited and I saw in the news that it would help even go to college and I saw that as an opportunity to get a job go to college and really help my family out,” said Agapito.

Claudia Artola is part of The Leage of United Latin American Citizens or LULAC is the largest and oldest Hispanic orgnization and she said that the chapter in Muscatine has been working closely with DACA recipients .

“LULAC Iowa decided to send a letter to Washington D.C. to congress explaning why they should sign the Dream Act, this Dream Act would have provided Dreamers with all the protection they need and this petition was bascially led by Dreamers here in Iowa,” said Artola.

Agapito is just one of the 650,000 Dreamers who are waiting on the decision from the Supreme Court.

It’s estimated that there are nearly 3,000 DACA recipients in the state of Iowa and over 42,000 DACA recipients in Illinois.