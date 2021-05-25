Daily flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul return to QC International

The Quad Cities International Airport announced that twice daily service to Minneapolis-St. Paul through Delta Air Lines will return on June 5.

“We know some of our regional peers have lost Delta service entirely so the fact that Delta sees the value in continuing to serve the Quad Cities region is immensely important,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “With service to Atlanta for connections along the east coast and beyond, and Minneapolis for west coast connections, Delta is making sure passengers have easy access to any global destination and we appreciate their continued service here.”

The news of the additional flights follows the announcement of the airport’s strongest month since the pandemic began with more than 36,000 passengers.

Even with the upheaval in the airline industry because of the pandemic, airport representatives are continuing to seek expansion of services with both existing airlines and those not currently serving the Quad Cities International Airport.

“We are committed to making the QC Airport as attractive as possible for new service by offering various means of support and sharing the work our economic development partners are doing to elevate the Quad Cities region,” said Leischner. “While the decision to add service lies exclusively with the airlines, we have the ability to influence those decisions and make the case for long-term stability and success for strategic new routes at MLI.”

For more information about flights and services, visit the Quad Cities International Airport website.