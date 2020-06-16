Daily reported cases in Rock Island County remain 10 or lower for two straight weeks

The Rock Island County Health Department reported only one new case on Tuesday. It has been two weeks since a daily reported number was above ten.

The lone new case is a man in 40s who is isolating at home.

The county has 783 positive cases of COVID-19 overall, 28 reported deaths, and no patients are currently hospitalized.

Illinois has continued to see lower daily numbers on Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 623 new cases bringing the state total to 133,639. The daily new cases have remained under 800 for over a week.

There were also 72 additional deaths related to COVID-19 reported for a total of 6,398 in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 18,729 tests were processed with 1,228,341 done overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 9 through June 15 is 3%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.