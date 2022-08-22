Top dairies competed for honors in the Holstein Dairy Cattle show judged Friday, August 12, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta exhibited the Grand Champion Female and the Senior Champion Female.

Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta also won Premier Breeder and the Premier Exhibitor this year.

The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.

Additional Quad-City area results include, by ranking:

HOLSTEIN

Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 – May 31, 2022

1) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Db P-Nut Butter-Et, 3/1/2022

15) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Dobber Iykyk, 3/17/2022

Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022

9) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Diamonback Peachy, 12/6/2021

14) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill Lamelo-Red-Et, 12/4/2021

Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 – Nov. 30, 2021

8) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill Wr Trump-Red-Et, 9/9/2021

22) Geise Dairy, De Witt, Blc-Geise Fired-Up 488 R, 9/6/2021

Summer Yearling Heifer — June 1 – Aug. 31, 2021

7) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Ms Sco-Lo Doc Luna-Et, 6/10/2021

10) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill Skywalker-Red, 6/1/2021

15) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Warrior Bourbon, 6/1/2021

Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 – May 31, 2021

1) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Tattoo Fireball-Et, 3/10/2021, 840003228245418

10) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Sco-Lo Dice Assassin – Red-Et, 4/30/2020, 840003242692019

Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021

1) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Meridian Mojito, 12/20/2020, 840003209185907

7) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Un Raley-Et, 12/20/2020, 840003209185908

Fall Yrlg. Heifer (Not In Milk) — Sept. 1 – Nov. 30, 2020

Junior Best Three Females

1) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte

Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 – May 31, 2020

4) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Hot Srircacha, 3/22/2020, 840003131234129

Summer Junior Two Year Old Cow — June 1 – Aug. 31, 2020

8) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill Imprssion Thalia, 6/1/2020, 840003204383276

Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2019 – Feb. 29, 2020

5) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill War Naomi-Red-Et, 12/3/2019, 840003204383268

7) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Hotline Sparkle, 11/15/2019, 840003131234118

9) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Diamond Ring, 9/3/2019, 840003209185889

Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 – Aug. 31, 2019

5) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill Control Arden, 3/7/2019, 840003204383251

8) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Crack Serenity, 4/22/2019, 84003131234101

Cow Four Years Old — Sept. 1, 2017 – Aug. 31, 2018

7) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill Goldc Snow Angel, 3/25/2018, 840003142754415

Aged Cow — Before Sept. 1, 2016

4) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Ms Morningv Malone Apple-Et, 12/8/2015, 840003013278873

Best Three Head

5) Cost Farms, Long Grove

Best Four Head

5) Cost Farms, Long Grove