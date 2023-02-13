St. Ambrose University president Amy Novak will be working with one of her former colleagues.

Joseph M. Roidt, PhD, current Provost at Dakota Wesleyan University, has been named the next Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA) at St. Ambrose in Davenport. Novak became SAU president in 2021 after leading Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, S.D.

Roidt will succeed Paul Koch, who is retiring at the end of this academic year after serving in the role since 2014. Novak served as Dakota Wesleyan provost from 2007 to 2013, when she became president there.

The SAU provost/VPAA is “a vital faculty and student advocate as the University embarks on several innovative campus-wide strategic initiatives that position St. Ambrose as leaders for the next generation of learners in higher education,” according to a Monday university release.

“Dr. Roidt’s background evidenced successful adaptive and inclusive leadership practices, strong governance acumen, and a commitment to building learning infrastructure to open doors of opportunity to all students across their lifespan,” Novak said in the release.

“His strong focus on developing trust with faculty and staff as a first step in equipping an organization for change speaks to his understanding of the importance of building strong organizational cultures in facilitating new initiatives or strengthening current practices,” she said.

“He facilitates change by creating environments characterized by a collaborative and democratic ethos, in which promising ideas are valued and utilized irrespective of whose ideas they are. I anticipate that Dr. Roidt will be eager to learn and understand the needs and perspectives of various faculty and staff groups as he begins his work here,” Novak said.

Additionally, Roidt demonstrated an ability to effectively implement strategic plans that have been deeply informed by the trends and challenges in the higher education landscape, SAU said.

“His ability to leverage best practices in innovation, learning science, and entrepreneurial thinking and apply them to the academy set him apart from other candidates,” Novak said.

Roidt has held faculty appointments in sociology at several institutions like St. Ambrose University, including Clark University, Wesleyan College, and Davis & Elkins College (D&E). He has served in several academic leadership roles, including Associate Provost (2009) and Vice President for Academic Affairs (2012) at D&E. He is now in his seventh year serving as the Chief Academic Officer at Dakota Wesleyan.

Roidt, who grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Kent State University (1987), said he was drawn to St. Ambrose’s commitment to the common good, social justice, and to community service and impact.

“As a sociologist by training, I am hesitant to cast grand visions prematurely,” said Roidt. “I want first to work to develop a strong understanding of what is possible with respect to specific initiatives and the potential pace of change.

“I am drawn to President Novak’s vision of positioning St. Ambrose as a leader in the next generation of higher education,:” he said in Monday’s release. “The recognition of the need to remain true to the university’s commitment to the Catholic Intellectual Tradition and the liberal arts while simultaneously developing the capacity to meet the needs of business and to broaden access to learners across their respective lifespans — simply the articulation of this challenge positions St. Ambrose ahead of many other institutions.

“My campus visits have strengthened my sense of the authenticity and culture at St. Ambrose,” Roidt said. “Students, faculty, and staff are genuinely invested in and proud of their campus community. This provides the critical foundation for the strategic vision and work required to achieve it.”

“Dr. Roidt will be a strong contributor to the leadership team here at St. Ambrose University,” said Novak. “He holds a deep commitment to faith-based institutions and evidenced a desire to learn more about the Catholic intellectual tradition.

“He shared his deep resonance with the Catholic belief in the intrinsic value of each human being, an understanding that humans flourish within healthy communities, and a commitment to using an education rooted in the Ambrosian values to strengthen the common good,” she said.