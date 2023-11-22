That Dam Shopping Trip, a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses, is back this weekend — Friday, Nov. 24th and Saturday, Nov. 25th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten businesses, along both sides of the dam, will offer sales and prizes as they welcome customers to the two downtowns on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

That Dam Shopping Trip is a free event, and shoppers can pick up their stamp sheet at any participating location, visit the stores in any order, and turn in completed stamp sheets at their last stop, according to an event release.

Each of the stores has donated a $100 gift certificate, and one lucky winner who turns in a completed stamp card will walk away with $1,000 in gift certificates to these local businesses just in time for holiday shopping.

Skeleton Key Art & Antiques is at 520 18th St., Rock Island.

Organizer Skeleton Key Art and Antiques in Rock Island is being joined for this event by Coleman Florist, Big T Wear, Brick and Motor Boutique, and a pop-up location of Clean Bee in Rock Island, and Abernathy’s, Figge Art Museum Store, Chocolate Manor, Doodads, and the Theo & Co. in Davenport.

For more information, check out That Dam Shopping Trip on Facebook HERE, or contact Brandy VandeWalle at 309-314-1567.